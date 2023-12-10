Biden to Host Zelensky In Bid to Boost Support for Ukraine
‘CRITICAL MOMENT’
President Biden will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House Tuesday. The visit comes as discussions on a Ukraine aid deal remain stalled in Congress with Republicans insistent the aid be paired with changes to America’s border policies. It will be Zelensky’s second visit to Washington since the war in Ukraine began. He last visited in September. Biden wants the visit to “underscore the United States’ unshakeable commitment to supporting the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against Russia’s brutal invasion,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement, per The Hill. “As Russia ramps up its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine, the leaders will discuss Ukraine’s urgent needs and the vital importance of the United States’ continued support at this critical moment.”