Bieber Imposter Accused of Child Sex Abuse

A Canadian man accused of posing as Justin Bieber and coercing a 12-year-old girl from New Jersey to perform sex acts online may have victims in up to five countries, ABC News reports. Lee Moir, 34, was nabbed when an undercover Toronto officer pretending to be a young girl arranged to meet him. Prosecutors say Moir, who is already facing child-pornography charges, started an online relationship with the New Jersey girl, demanded she perform lewd acts on camera, and then threatened her and her family by saying he would post the videos on porn websites. Investigators say Moir may have been in contact with girls in Canada, Australia, France, and the Philippines.