‘Big Lie’ Proponents Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell Among Latest Jan. 6 Subpoenas

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot issued a wave of fresh subpoenas on Tuesday to “Big Lie” proponents Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, and Boris Epshteyn, it said in a statement.

Giulini, Powell, and Ellis were some of the most vocal proponents of overturning the 2020 election result, leading to widely ridiculed press conferences at the Republican National Committee headquarters in D.C., and the prestigious Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Holmesburg, Pennsylvania.

Epshteyn, meanwhile, had been in contact with President Donald Trump the day of the Capitol riot.

“The four individuals we’ve subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former President about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the committee’s chairman.

“We expect these individuals to join the nearly 400 witnesses who have spoken with the Select Committee as the committee works to get answers for the American people about the violent attack on our democracy.”