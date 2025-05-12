Bill Belichick is slated to take the hot seat yet again on Good Morning America, just weeks after an awkward interview on CBS was repeatedly interrupted by his 24-year-old girlfriend and promptly went viral.

The football coach will be joining NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan for an interview set to air on ABC Friday morning, according to NBC Sports.

The interview comes around three weeks after the UNC coach went viral for an awkward interview with Tony Dokoupil on CBS News’ Sunday Morning.

Bill Belichick will sit down with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America this Friday on ABC 👀 pic.twitter.com/bdGfyBKq8B — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 11, 2025

At the time, Dokoupil asked Belichick, 73, how he and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson met, prompting the former cheerleader to interject off-camera and say: “We’re not talking about this.”

“No?” Dokoupil replied. “No,” Hudson quipped back, with Dokoupil later describing her as a “constant presence” throughout their interview.

The tense moment swiftly went viral online as many criticized the couple’s age gap and Hudson’s apparent deep involvement in Belichick’s professional life. Several reports detailing alleged behind-the-scenes drama also began circulating at the time, prompting the football coach to address the situation.

Belichick (L) and Hudson (R) began dating in 2023. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“Prior to this interview, I clearly communicated with my publicist at Simon & Schuster that any promotional interviews I participated in would agree to focus solely on the contents of the book,” Belichick wrote in a statement released three days after the interview aired on April 27, nothing that he only wanted to speak on the release of his new book, The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football.

The UNC coach then claimed that after Dokoupil tried to veer the interview into a different direction “several times,” Hudson “stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion.”

Statement from North Carolina coach Bill Belichick. pic.twitter.com/6sXePxvr0v — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 30, 2025

“She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track,” Belichick continued. “Some of the clips make it appear as though we were avoiding the question of how we met, but we have been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021.”

CBS News responded to Belichick’s statement at the time, claiming that they agreed to conduct a “wide-ranging interview” where “no preconditions or limitations” were set.

A statement from @CBSNews on the interview with Mr. Bill Belichick: pic.twitter.com/1rpcZjCOUw — CBS News PR (@CBSNewsPress) April 30, 2025

Hudson and Belichick claim to have met on a plane in 2021, and began dating two years later in 2023. The couple went public with their relationship a year later.

Belichick was recently seen supporting Hudson at a Miss Maine pageant on Sunday, where she finished in third place.