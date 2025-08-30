Bill Clinton, 79, Spotted With Medical Device at Airport

Former President Bill Clinton was spotted at the airport on his way out of New York’s ritzy Hamptons enclave with a defibrillator among his luggage.

Clinton, 79, donned a brown fedora and tropical shirt on Thursday flanked by Secret Service agents and airport personnel as he boarded a private plane. Clinton’s wife of 49 years, Trump nemesis and former secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, was also in tow.

The Daily Mail reported that the portable device appeared to be a Propaq MD Air Medical Bag, designed to monitor cardiac activity and deliver emergency shocks to the heart for people at high risk of cardiac arrest.

Clinton previously suffered a heart attack that required bypass surgery in 2004. He landed back in the hospital the following year to repair a collapsed lung that doctors attributed to his bypass surgery, the New York Post reported.

Bill Clinton seen with defibrillator at Hamptons airport — sparking new concerns over ex-prez’s health https://t.co/s0yVVPce3S pic.twitter.com/wjDNmAeRi5 — New York Post (@nypost) August 29, 2025

After having two stents placed in subsequent years, Clinton was hospitalized again in 2021 for a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream, and he was treated for sepsis.

Over the summer, Clinton appeared to be in good spirits as he hit the media circuit to promote his new political thriller titled The First Gentleman, co-written with author James Patterson.

While Clinton’s medical issues were on display, President Donald Trump, 79, has gone to great lengths to cover up signs of his declining health as jockeying begins over his successor. Vice President JD Vance said he was ready to take over for his boss should the time come, though he claimed, “The president is in incredibly good health.”

Trump himself has begun to contemplate the afterlife.

“I want to try and get to heaven if possible,” Trump said last week. “I’m hearing I’m not doing well. I hear I’m really at the bottom of the totem pole.”

The MAGA figurehead was photographed on several occasions with a glob of makeup to cover a plum-colored bruise on his hands last week.

Trump has sported a dark bruise on the back of his right hand for over half a year. Saul Loeb/Getty Images

Yet that hasn’t seemed to slow Trump from directing attacks at his political enemies. Speaking to the press during a trip to Scotland in July, he accused Clinton of visiting convicted pedophile Jefferey Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands as many as “28 times,” Newsweek reported

“And by the way, I never went to the island,” Trump said amid MAGA’s intensifying interest in Epstein’s alleged associates. Trump added, “And Bill Clinton went there, supposedly, 28 times.”

Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, contradicted President Donald Trump's claim that former President Bill Clinton had gone to Epstein's private island "28 times." Ralph Alswang

However, Maxwell poured cold water on those claims during her marathon interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche last month. According to a transcript of the interview, Maxwell said the 42nd president “never” went to Epstein’s island residence located in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“Absolutely never went,” she added.