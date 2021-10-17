CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Blood Infection Keeps Bill Clinton Hospitalized for 5th Night
VIP PATIENT
Read it at Twitter
Bill Clinton will spend his fifth night in a Southern California hospital after he began treatment for an infection earlier this week, according to an update posted by his spokesperson, Angel Ureña. The former president, 75, is expected to be discharged Sunday. Ureña wrote, “President Clinton has continued to make excellent progress over the last 24 hours.” Clinton’s doctors previously said he was responding well to antibiotics. He and Hillary Clinton had traveled to Irvine for an event for their foundation before he was admitted to UC Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday.