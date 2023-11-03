Cosby Accuser Finally Gets Chance to Sue Over Alleged Rape
HER DAY IN COURT
Longtime Bill Cosby accuser Barbara Bowman, who first came forward in 2014 with allegations that the once-beloved entertainer raped her as a 17-year-old, filed a lawsuit Friday in New York State Supreme Court claiming sexual assault, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and false imprisonment. Bowman was unable to sue previously under the statute of limitations. However, a one-year lookback window under New York’s Adult Survivors Act—which closes later this month—made it possible to, at long last, bring her otherwise expired claim to court. Bowman is asking for yet-to-be-determined damages, both compensatory and punitive. A Cosby representative has previously denounced lookback windows as a “sheer violation” of the Constitution.