Bill Cosby Sends Out Massively Creepy Father’s Day Tweet

Father’s Day turned out to be far, far creepier than it had to be this year. First, O.J. Simpson apparently joined Twitter and sent out a Father’s Day message—then Bill Cosby joined in the festivities. A tweet from the sex offender’s account sent late Sunday night read: “Hey, Hey, Hey... It’s America’s Dad... I know it’s late, but to all of the Dads... It’s an honor to be called a Father, so let’s make today a renewed oath to fulfilling our purpose—strengthening our families and communities.” Cosby is locked up in Pennsylvania for sexual assault and it’s unclear if he actually sent the tweet, but it was still enough to send a shiver up the spine.