New York Post Wants Gov. Cuomo to Remove Mayor de Blasio From Office

Read it at New York Post
When the power went out Saturday in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio was campaigning for president in Iowa—an event the New York Post says “perfectly captured his distracted, ego-driven failure of a mayoralty.” In a front-page editorial posted Sunday evening, the tabloid says the mayor must go, and calls on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to remove him from office “for the good of the city.” Calling de Blasio an accidental mayor, the Post ticks off his scandals, says he’s bored running the “greatest city in America,” and concludes, “We cannot live with an absentee mayor—and we cannot live with him here, either.”