Bill Maher, 70, Slams ‘Cowardly’ and ‘Radical’ Dems

Bill Maher has lashed out at Democrats for falling short of his very high expectations.

The comedian-turned-poltical commentator spoke to host Jon Karl on ABC’s This Week Sunday, and stated: “Democrats are cowardly. They’re cowardly. Their party is being taken over now.”

“Every day I hear about a new radical. I feel very good about ten—whenever—years ago, I did lose fans because, you know, I wan’t going to go along with some of this crazy stuff on the left, too.”

Bill Maher joked about the Democrats being 'cut' after being overtaken by radicalism. ABC News

The HBO host added: “I didn’t change, really, on what I thought about the right, but I can’t sit and just not notice stuff. Which people seem to want to do, because it’s all about ‘my team’ or ‘your team.’”

Maher laughed as he officially cut his ties with the “radical” left. “But there‘s some crazy stuff, you know. When we’re cheering for the intifada, cut, I’m out,” he said.

While Maher doesn’t have a high estimation of the current Democratic Party—nor, for that matter, the Republicans—the Real Time host still believes that the GOP will lose in midterms this year.

The comedian said he feels 'very good' about losing fans because he won't 'go along' with 'crazy stuff.' Nathan Howard/REUTERS

“The Democrats cannot help but win this one. Even they can’t blow it,” he predicted on his podcast ‘Club Random’ last month.

“Trump is historically unpopular. He’s even getting unpopular, more so, in his own base. They did not like the war.”

He judged that Trump’s public threats to violently wipe out Iran were a step too far for even his most loyal followers, while the dramatic rollout of ICE agents was “unconstitutional and way too cruel.”

Maher flippantly acknowledged to Karl that he’s lost fans over his political views before—and didn’t seem to care about the risk of doing so again.

Despite his contentment to risk alienating fans from both sides of the aisle, Maher recently opened up about his hope to keep on working.

Although Maher bashed Democrats, last month he said they 'cannot help but win' the upcoming midterms. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

“At 70, it’s different because now, I’ve done everything I ever wanted to do. So now I’m playing with the house money,” he said on his podcast in May.