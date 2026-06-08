Bill Maher Makes Dramatic Prediction About Midterms

Bill Maher thinks the results of the midterms are a foregone conclusion.

“The Democrats cannot help but win this one,” he announced on his podcast Club Random on Monday. “Even they can’t blow it.”

Maher and his guest, comedian Jeff Dunham, discussed how dire the situation had become for the Republican Party, with Maher laying the blame at the president’s feet.

“Trump is historically unpopular,” Maher said. “He’s even getting unpopular, more so, in his own base. They did not like the war.”

Harry Enten laid out Trump's plummeting economic approval rating as the Iran war takes its toll on Americans wallets. CNN

Maher then went on to say that he did support the Iran War, up to a point, but that it should have happened sooner. He said Trump, 79, went too far when he threatened to wipe out the country.

The host argued that Trump has been very successful at identifying issues that appeal to voters, but that he’s overstepped the mark on a few issues lately.

“He has a knack for identifying stuff that has been festering,” Maher said, identifying “woke” college campuses as one such issue.

Trump sort of complimented the Democrats. @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Another area where Maher said people agreed with Trump, but that he had taken it too far, was border security. He said people were supportive of Trump’s immigration crackdown until Minnesota, where ICE agents continually clashed with protesters in the winter.

“He f---ed it up by siccing ICE on the American public in a way that was unconstitutional and way too cruel,” Maher said.

In January, two young Americans, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, were shot and killed by ICE in separate incidents where neither citizen was the aggressor.

Protests erupted following the killing of U.S. citizens Alex Pretti and Renee Good. Tim Evans/REUTERS

Good was trying to drive away, while Pretti, having come to the aid of a woman, was disarmed before being shot numerous times while agents swarmed him.

Since the Iran war began, Trump’s polling numbers have gotten steadily worse, pointing to a potential drubbing in the upcoming midterms.

The president has failed to explain the war to Americans in a way that satisfies them. Gas prices skyrocketed, and the cost of living has squeezed households desperate for some relief.

These are the conditions under which, Maher says, not even the Democrats can “blow it”.