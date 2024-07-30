Bill Maher Boldly Thinks Travis Kelce Is Going to Dump Taylor Swift

“He’s gonna dump her,” Bill Maher said about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in his latest podcast episode. “I mean with her, it’s like the Gatorade at the Super Bowl. You know you’re gonna get dumped, you just don’t know when.”

Maher made his comments to, of all people, Haliey Welch the girl behind the viral “Hawk Tuah” video, who didn’t disagree with the comedian’s take.

“But you gotta think about it this way. If he does that, can you imagine the next album we’re gonna get off of that?” she told Maher. “It won’t be ‘fuck John Mayer’ no more. It’ll be ‘fuck Travis.’”

“You can’t control what the muse dictates to you. I mean, she’s a songwriter,” Maher added. “I mean, what’s in her mind, what’s coursing through her emotions, of course, it was break-up stuff. So she’s gonna write songs. I can’t fail her for that.”

This wasn’t the first time Maher’s commented on Swift’s dating history. In a February 2024 Real Time episode, he said about her, “This is a white girl from Pennsylvania. Grew up on a farm. Never had a Black boyfriend. Just saying… I mean, she’s finally dating an NFL [player], it’s 80% Black, she couldn’t find one there?”

Maher has also defended Swift’s ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal back when “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” came out, joking that Gyllenhaal dodged a bullet by getting out of the relationship.

And yet while he seems to be under the impression that Swift is the one who keeps getting broken up with, the truth isn’t so simple. Although she was reportedly dropped by Joe Jonas, John Mayer, and Jake Gyllenhaal, she’s also been the one to end things on occasion, most notably with Taylor Lautner in 2009.

More recent relationships appear to have ended mutually, however, if anonymous quotes from PR sources are to be believed. Her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn, for instance, ended more amicably than Swift’s reputation might imply. And before she publicly flamed ex Matty Healy on her most recent album, the accepted narrative was that their love affair was nothing more than a “good time” that “ran its course.”

As for Kelce, he seems happier with Swift than Maher assumes. “I don’t know how I did it because she wasn’t into sports,” he said in an April 2024 interview. “I’m having a blast in life, baby. Just flying high, enjoying it all.”