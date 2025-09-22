Bill Maher Finally Comes Clean on How He Voted in 2024

Bill Maher chose Monday to reveal who he voted for in the 2024 election.

Maher said on his Club Random podcast, “I always say to my woke friends, we voted for the same person. You’re just why she lost,” finally letting slip that he voted for 2024 Democratic Nominee Kamala Harris. “That’s my line to them and I will stand by that,” he added, though he reiterated his adulatory view that Trump kept his campaign promises on issues he agrees needed to be addressed.

'Real Time' host Bill Maher goes after Trump for his petty John McCain insults. HBO

“Everything Trump is doing… a lot of the things that he would say he’s straightening out, almost all of them I would say he’s doing it in the wrong way. Colossally wrong. But not wrong about, like, a lot of things that did need straightening out. The border, for example.”

Just after the election in November, the Real Time host revealed that he “didn’t vote for the winner,” but hadn’t clarified whether he’d voted third party.

Months prior, he predicted that Harris would win the election, and made a plea to the then-candidate on air.

“Kamala, it’s so important that you win this election, not just for the sake of retaining a real democracy and for the good of the world, but also because I predicted a month ago, you’d win this thing, and if you blow it, it’s gonna make me look bad,” he said.

The take was a somewhat surprising one at the time, as he’d previously ripped Harris as “quieter than an electric car” during her three years as vice president at that point.

“Harris would be the first woman president, the first Black woman president, and the first Asian president. But I don’t vote for who will be the first. I vote for who will win,” he said. He voted for her nonetheless, he finally revealed Monday, though he insisted he understands why his candidate lost.

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden clashed ahead of Harris' debate with Donald Trump last year, according to her upcoming memoir. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“The way Democrats are now, I just don’t think they—I don’t know if they would even win an election because they’re very unpopular and for very good reason.”

Since then, Maher has had many scathing takes for the Democrats and what he calls the party’s “woke train,” which he blames for Trump’s second win. He’s also since cozied up to Trump, visiting the White House, complimenting the president’s “graciousness” during their meeting, and calling Trump “one of the most effective” politicians.

The Democrats, on the other hand, Maher added Monday, “don’t seem to be on the same page, common sense-wise, with a lot of people. So there’s a lot of people in this country who just go, ‘Yeah, I don’t love Trump. He’s crazy, but these people are even crazier,’” he said, blaming “wokeness” for Trump’s rise to power.