Billionaire Zuck Arrived at Landmark Trial in Ill-Fitting Suit

On the first day of a landmark social media trial, Meta’s CEO showed up to court in a suit that swamped his frame.

The two-piece navy suit was not tailored to fit Mark Zuckerberg, 41, who is one of the richest men on the planet. The shoulders were too large, and the sleeves were bunched up at his elbow and also covered half his hand.

Jill Connelly/Getty Images

The pants also appeared baggy. The leg fabric crinkled on the Facebook founder’s thighs.

Typically, a well-fitted suit will have shoulders that are in line with the natural shoulder line—it should not bunch up or sag, and the sleeve length should show a half inch of the shirt underneath. None of these styling basics were evident in the billionaire’s attire.

The Daily Mail described Zuckerberg’s courtroom attire as “straight off the rack.”

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Zuckerberg, worth $216 billion, is facing trial as a group of parents accuses him of intentionally designing Meta platforms to be addictive to children, harming their mental health.

His appearance in the Los Angeles Superior Court was the first time Zuckerberg answered questions about online safety for children before a jury.

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Earlier this month, details of a dinner between Zuckerberg, Jeffrey Epstein, and several other tech CEOs were revealed in the tranche of files released by the Department of Justice. Epstein addressed the dinner in a 2015 email.

Since the start of President Donald Trump’s second administration, Zuckerberg has been cozying up to the president. He attended the president’s 2025 inauguration and purchased a mansion near Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, this month.

The outcome of the current case could determine how thousands of similar lawsuits against social media giants could play out.

Attorneys general in more than 40 states have filed lawsuits against Meta, similarly alleging that its platforms harm children and contribute to mental health issues among young children. TikTok is facing similar lawsuits in dozens of states.

The Daily Beast reached out to Meta for comment.

Jill Connelly/Getty Images

In court, Zuckerberg answered questions from lawyers on behalf of the plaintiff, a now 20-year-old woman identified by the initials KGM. She claims using social media at a young age made her addicted to the apps, and only exacerbated her depression and suicidal thoughts.

His testimony came a week after Instagram head Adam Mosseri testified that he disagreed with the idea that people can be addicted to social media platforms.

In a statement ahead of Zuckerberg’s testimony, a Meta spokesperson said, “The question for the jury in Los Angeles is whether Instagram was a substantial factor in the plaintiff’s mental health struggles. The evidence will show she faced many significant, difficult challenges well before she ever used social media.”

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

One mother, Julianna Arnold, told CNN it was “surreal” to see Zuckerberg in court as she has for years called on social media giants to provide more protections for users. She blames the death of her 17-year-old daughter on Instagram.