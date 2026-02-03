Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘Wild’ Dinner With Epstein Revealed in Files

Jeffrey Epstein described a dinner with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg as “wild” in an email included in the latest dump of files connected to the convicted sex offender.

In response to an Aug. 20, 2015, email from billionaire Tom Pritzker, cousin of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, about his availability, Epstein wrote, “not sure yet. i had dinner with zuckerburg, mu=k, thiel hoffman, wild,” also referencing Tesla and X CEO Elon Musk, Palantir co-founder (and first outside investor in Facebook) Peter Thiel, and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman.

The Daily Beast has contacted representatives for Zuckerberg, Thiel and Pritzker for comment.

Justice Department

The email is included in the Department of Justice’s files on Epstein, more of which were released on Friday following an initial release in December. New details from the millions of pages are still coming to light.

Hoffman sent a follow-up email to Zuckerberg and Epstein a few days after the dinner with the subject line “intros,” according to the files.

“Jeffrey, Zuck,” he wrote, “email connections from the Ed Boyden dinner -- so that convo can continue.”

The uncovered files also revealed several emails Epstein wrote about Zuckerberg, including about his marriage to Priscilla Chan (“Can’t believe it and so sad , I could be instead of her”) and joking that Zuckerberg deserved the Nobel Peace Prize for the “arabic revolutions,” a reference to the Arab Spring in which Facebook was heavily utilized by activists to organize protests and raise awareness.

Zuckerberg attended an event hosted by President Donald Trump at the White House in September. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The 2015 dinner was already public knowledge, with Vanity Fair revealing that Hoffman hosted it in Palo Alto for MIT neuroscientist Ed Boyden, and that Elon Musk had introduced Zuckerberg and Epstein that evening.

At the time, a spokesperson for Zuckerberg told the outlet, “Mark met Epstein in passing one time at a dinner honoring scientists that was not organized by Epstein. Mark did not communicate with Epstein again following the dinner.” His representatives directed the New York Post to the same statement when contacted for comment this week.

Musk also told the outlet he did not recall introducing Epstein to anyone, “as I don’t know the guy well enough to do so.”

“Epstein is obviously a creep and Zuckerberg is not a friend of mine.” Despite claiming to not have had a close relationship with Epstein, the latest round of files uncovered emails in which Musk expressed interest in visiting Epstein’s notorious private island.

Musk begged Epstein to help him "let loose" after a hard 2012. Department of Justice

Musk has continued to deny any involvement with Epstein, instead accusing legacy media outlets of “lying relentlessly”.

“I have never been to any Epstein parties ever and have many times call [sic] for the prosecution of those who have committed crimes with Epstein,” he wrote on X on Saturday.

In a series of Threads posts made over the weekend, Musk’s estranged daughter Vivian Wilson wrote, “I can confirm we were in St Barth’s at the time specified in the emails, and therefore I believe they are authentic.”

Following the release of the emails on Friday, Hoffman posted a response on X denying any wrongdoing but expressing regret for his association with Epstein.

The latest round of the Epstein files uncovered several emails from Musk to Epstein inquiring about visiting his private island. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

“Yes, interacting with Epstein post-conviction is something I deeply regret,” Hoffman wrote. “I promise to continue calling for the full release of the Epstein files - the victims deserve justice, and those responsible should be held accountable.”

The dinner, which took place in 2015, occurred seven years after Epstein was convicted by a Florida court for procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute.

Epstein maintained relationships with countless influential figures, including now-President Donald Trump. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Hoffman and Musk traded barbs all weekend following the release of the files, with Musk sharing an email sent to him from Epstein that mentioned a visit Hoffman made to his island, writing, “This is how I knew so long ago that Reid Hoffman went to Epstein’s island. Epstein used Reid being there to try to get me to go, not realizing that it would have the opposite effect.”

Hoffman hit back with, “Give us a break: If you cared about the victims as you say, you’d stop making false accusations to cover your ass and start using your $220m of influence with President Trump to get justice for the victims.”

Reid Hoffman and Elon Musk traded barbs following the release of Epstein emails that uncovered further details about both men's ties to the convicted sex trafficker. BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

“Instead, you’re focused on comparing my visit fundraising for MIT to your begging to go to his island (which happened TWO YEARS before the screenshot you shared), and helicoptering over to Epstein looking for the ‘wildest party,‘” he continued.

“You lied about this to everyone for over a decade, and now your excuse (it’s disgusting, by the way) is that you could get young girls without Epstein?”

During a Fox News appearance on Monday evening, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said of the many men named in the Epstein files, “We will always investigate any evidence of misconduct, but as you know, it’s not a crime to party with Mr. Epstein.”