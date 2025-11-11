Billionaire Trump Tells Americans Their Money Worries Don’t Exist

Donald Trump has dismissed the concerns of tens of millions of voters and insisted they are not struggling through a cost-of-living crisis.

Speaking to Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, the president, who has an estimated net worth of $6.6 billion, said reports of a dwindling economy are a “con job” pushed by Democrats and the media. He also brushed off polling showing widespread financial anxiety as “fake.”

On Monday’s episode of The Ingraham Angle, the MAGA host asked Trump whether there is negative “voter perception” of the economy, or if more work needs to be done to tackle issues such as rising food costs and unemployment figures.

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham pressed Donald Trump on the state of the economy during the interview. Screengrab/Fox News

“More than anything else, it’s a con job by the Democrats,” Trump replied. “They put out something, say, ‘Today costs are up.’ They feed it to the anchors at ABC, CBS and NBC and CNN.

“It’s such a rigged system. So are you ready? Costs are way down. Gasoline is going to be hitting $2 pretty soon, or around $2. Gasoline is at 2.70 now, and it was at 4.50 under Biden, under Sleepy Joe,” Trump added, despite the national average currently being a little over $3.

Ingraham then interrupted Trump to ask whether voters are “misconceiving” their feelings about the economy. Trump did not answer, and instead the 79-year-old veered off into a rambling attack on former Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2024 campaign.

Polling continues to show that Americans are increasingly anxious about the economy and disillusioned with Trump’s failure to fulfill his 2024 promise to immediately lower food prices and control inflation. The president’s sweeping tariffs have also added costs to U.S. consumers, which is having a knock-on effect on Trump’s approval ratings and hamstrung the GOP in last week’s elections.

A November 3 CBS/YouGov survey found that 64 percent of Americans expect prices to climb even higher in the coming months, and 62 percent disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy.

The same day, a CNN/SSRS poll reported that 72 percent of respondents describe the economy as “somewhat” or “very” poor, with 61 percent saying Trump’s policies have made conditions worse.

Handling of the economy is usually considered one of Donald Trump’s strong points while in office. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

Later in the interview—after Trump defended a proposed 50-year mortgage plan and attacked Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell—Ingraham again asked the president why so many Americans say they feel “anxious” about the economy.

“I don’t know that they are saying that. I think polls are fake,” Trump said. “We have the greatest economy we’ve ever had. We will have over $20 trillion come into our economy. And it’s largely because of my election, but it’s also largely because of tariffs.”