Billy Ray Cyrus’ Marriage to Singer Firerose Is Over Already
ACHY BREAKY HEART
Billy Ray Cyrus has an achy, breaky heart. After just seven months of marriage, the country music legend has filed for divorce from Australian singer Firerose, citing irreconcilable differences and “inappropriate marital conduct.” First reported by TMZ, the 62-year-old filed papers in a Tennessee court on May 22, asking for an annulment and blaming Firerose, whose real name is Johanna Rose Hodges, for alleged fraud. According to the Associated Press, the filing states Cyrus would never have married Hodges “had he known” about the apparent fraud. The documents do not go into details on either the inappropriate conduct or the allegations of fraud. According to TMZ, Cyrus gave Hodges a May 24 deadline to leave the house, and paid for ten days of housing at $500/night. Cyrus will also pay Hodges $5,000/month for 90 days, or until the divorce is wrapped. Reps did not respond for comment from the Associated Press and neither of the pair have commented publicly on the issue. They announced their engagement in Nov. 2022 and married in Oct. 2023. Cyrus divorced Tish Cyrus after 28 years in April 2022, again citing “irreconcilable differences.”