Billy Ray Cyrus Confirms Engagement to Singer Firerose—Who Is Nearly Half His Age

Billy Ray Cyrus confirmed his engagement to Australian singer Firerose on Wednesday, quelling rumors about the relationship that began last month when fans spotted a ring on Firerose’s finger in a photo posted online by the couple. Cyrus, 61, and Firerose, 34, first met over 12 years ago on the set for the Disney classic Hannah Montana, the country star revealed in a recent interview with People. Firerose, who is just five years older than Cyrus’ daughter Miley, was still in elementary school when her now-fiancé burst onto the country music scene in 1992 with his debut single “Achy Breaky Heart.” The couple has reportedly been living together since the spring, just after Cyrus cut ties with his ex-wife Tish Cyrus for a third time.