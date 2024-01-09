Shoppers Swear This Collagen Peptide Powder Turns Back the Clock

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Aside from protecting your skin with daily sun protection and committing to a morning and evening skincare routine you can stick to, other factors contribute to the health and appearance of your skin. If you’re looking for another way to care for your complexion without adding another serum or face mask to the mix, consider incorporating an age-defying supplement like collagen peptides, like one of our favorites from BioTrust.

BioTrust’s new Timeless Beauty capsule improves skin and hair health in just two weeks. According to the brand, after 14 days, you may notice visible differences in your complexion, with firmer, smoother, plumper-looking skin and thicker and stronger hair—and customers agree. The collagen peptide formula has garnered a near five-star rating backed by over 5,000 glowing reviews. Aside from the beauty benefits, customers love how well this finely milled powder formula easily mixes and blends with coffee, water, smoothies, and other beverages.

BioTrust Tri Collagen 3-in-1 Hydrolyzed Peptides Powder Buy At Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The two key ingredients behind BioTrust’s Timeless Beauty once-daily capsules are Ceramosides and AnaGain Nu. These anti-aging ceramides work to retain moisture and thwart the damage caused by environmental pollutants, while AnaGain Nu extends the active hair growth phase to minimize hair loss. Plus, BioTrust’s Timeless Beauty capsules are formulated with hyaluronic acid and biotin that help improve the skin’s hydration while strengthening hair and nails. Plus, the formula is free from caffeine, stimulants, and added fillers.

Ready to notice a difference in your complexion by boosting your collagen production from within? Find out why seemingly everyone swears by collagen supplements lately with BioTrust’s top-rated powder.

