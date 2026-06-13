Bizarre GOP Event Literally Soiled By Elephant Appearance

Texas Republicans’ bid to project unity backfired spectacularly when a live elephant marched onto the convention floor—and promptly peed all over it.

The elephant was paraded through the convention hall in Houston as a “larger-than-life surprise” for attendees gathered to elect party leaders and prepare for November’s midterm elections.

Videos shared online showed the animal walking through the crowd wearing a banner reading “UNITY DRIVES VICTORY” alongside Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s campaign logo.

The elephant was paraded through the convention hall in Houston as a “larger-than-life surprise” for attendees. X

At first, delegates cheered and pulled out their phones to capture the moment as music blasted through the convention center.

Then the elephant’s unity tour took a messy turn.

“Oh, shoot!” one attendee yelled as laughter and shock spread through the crowd.

The embarrassing moment quickly spread online and proved too irresistible for Texas Democrats, who mocked it in a post on X as “the perfect metaphor for the Texas Republican Party.”

The elephant’s unity tour took a messy turn. X

The elephant’s appearance came as Republican leaders spent much of the convention urging members to put aside months of bitter infighting and unite ahead of November’s elections.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who defeated longtime Sen. John Cornyn in last month’s Republican Senate primary runoff, told delegates he would work to bring the party together.

“I want everyone to know, no matter who you supported in the primary, I will work every day to earn your support,” Paxton said.

Abbott delivered a similar message, declaring that “when we Republicans unite, we are unbeatable.”

The appeals came against the backdrop of lingering tensions within the state GOP.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton defeated longtime Sen. John Cornyn in last month’s Republican Senate primary runoff. Evan Garcia/REUTERS

After weeks of internal debate over party finances and how best to rebuild enthusiasm after a bruising primary season, delegates voted at the convention to remove Texas GOP Chair Abraham George and install his deputy D’rinda Randall in a surprise leadership shake-up.

Party leaders are eager to avoid further fractures as Republicans prepare for a closely watched Senate race in November between Paxton and Democratic state Rep. James Talarico.

Several convention speakers took aim at Talarico throughout the day, including Paxton, who called his opponent “a threat to everything we hold dear as Texans.”

But the real elephant in the room was Paxton’s own political baggage.

James Talarico speaks during his primary election night party in Austin, Texas. Joel Angel Juarez/Joel Angel Juarez/Reuters

The attorney general was impeached by the Texas House in 2023 on allegations including bribery and abuse of office, though he was later acquitted by the Texas Senate.

He has also spent much of the past decade under the shadow of legal and ethical controversies.

The stakes are high for Republicans. Cornyn, who lost his primary bid to Paxton last month, warned that a poor midterm result could make the final years of Trump’s presidency “the most miserable two years” of his political life.