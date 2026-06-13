Trigger-Happy Trump Announces Strike in Venezuela

Donald Trump has announced that the U.S. carried out a “swift and deadly” strike to execute the leader of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua crime group.

Trump, who campaigned on peace but remains embroiled in war with Iran, said that a strike fatally struck Héctor “El Niño” Guerrero. He said the attack was “coordinated closely with our friends in Venezuela, with whom we are working very well.”

Trump did specify where the strike took place, but Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said it was at a compound in Venezuela and was in collaboration with local forces.

Trump, who turns 80 this week, called the gang “one of the most bloodthirsty Terrorist Organizations on Planet Earth.” He included a video with his post, which he said showed the attack.

Donald Trump boasts on Truth Social of using the U.S. military to take out the leader of the Tren de Aragua drug gang. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Hegseth specified that Guerrero “was confirmed killed during the strike.”

Tren de Aragua has been labeled a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. for involvement in drug smuggling, human trafficking, and money laundering. The Trump administration claimed innocent migrants were part of the group when they flew them to a notorious El Salvador mega prison last year.

Guerrero was charged in a New York federal court last year with racketeering conspiracy and other crimes, including supporting terrorists. The U.S. Navy has also killed some 200 people in boats off the coast of South America, claiming they’re drug traffickers, but have not released their identities.

Trump ordered U.S. forces to capture the dictator Nicolas Maduro in January. Handout/Truth Social via Getty Images

The extrajudicial killings have failed to slow cocaine trafficking, according to experts and researchers quoted last month in The New York Times. The drug is relatively convenient to obtain from American sources, and still just as “easy to get before the strikes began,” the newspaper reported.

According to another report, by The Intercept, one of the boat attacks by the U.S. military may have killed human trafficking victims because an unusually large number of people were crowded on one of the “drug” vessels.

Trump has been pressed on his trigger-happy tendencies after campaigning on a platform of no new wars.