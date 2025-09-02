A handful of objects have been thrown from an upper-floor window of the White House, video shows.

The short clip shows a figure approaching a top-floor window before dropping an unidentified item to the ground below. They return twice more to launch different items.

Online sleuths deduced that the clip shows a room attached to the solarium on the top floor of the White House, which is a private family room sitting atop the South Portico and is typically inhabited by the president’s family.

What is going on here? pic.twitter.com/Sy0lRUEXPq — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) September 1, 2025

It is not known if Trump and his clan use the room, which boasts panoramic views of the Mall.

The footage, which remains unverified, was filmed from the grounds outside the building and first posted by the Instagram account Washingtonian Problems. The account owner said it was submitted anonymously by one of its followers and captioned it, “Doing some deep Sunday cleaning?”

The video quickly spread to other platforms. Republicans Against Trump reposted the clip on X, writing, “What the hell is going on?”

Patriot Takes, a group that describes itself as dedicated to “monitoring and exposing right-wing extremism and other threats to democracy,” also shared the video, asking, “What is going on here?”

While the footage shows things falling from the building, it is unclear what the objects were or why they were discarded. “I guess that’s one way to clean out,” a person is heard saying in the clip. “This is crazy, right? I didn’t know we were going to get a whole TV show.”

President Jimmy Carter's wife Rosalynn in the White House solarium, the room featured in the bizarre clip, according to online sleuths. Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

The White House has not yet issued a statement addressing the clip. The Daily Beast has contacted the Trump administration for comment.

The clip follows a strange week at the White House, with baseless rumors about the president being dead also circulating online. He had not been seen between Tuesday and Saturday last week, until he emerged en route to a golf outing. “I’ve never felt better,” he declared online, before it was revealed that Trump would make a surprise announcement before the press on Tuesday afternoon.

It comes after Trump took a walk on the roof of the building last month. He was captured on camera milling around on top of the White House Briefing Room.

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures while answering questions from reporters as he tours the roof of the West Wing of the White House. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The walkabout prompted speculation that the president may be planning more renovations after he paved over the Rose Garden, installed giant American flags on the north and south lawns, and announced plans for a brand new Mar-a-Lago-inspired ballroom.

The real estate mogul turned commander-in-chief joked that he was seeking to install something more sinister. “Mr President, what are you trying to build?” a journalist asked.

“Missiles,” he replied, pointing towards the north lawn. “Nuclear missiles.”