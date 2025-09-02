Trump Spills on ‘Controversial’ New White House Portrait

President Donald Trump plans to hang a new “hilarious” and “controversial” portrait in the White House.

In an interview with right-wing outlet The Daily Caller, the full transcript of which was published on Monday, Trump opined about the “unbelievable” renovations ongoing at the Rose Garden.

“We’re doing what’s called the Presidential Wall of Fame,” Trump explained, showing reporter Regan Reese presidential portraits in gold frames he plans to display in the newly-paved garden.

Trump has paved over the White House Rose Garden, which now more closely resembles the pool patio at his Mar-a-Lago club—even the yellow and white-striped umbrellas have a striking similarity to those at Trump’s Florida resort. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

“You’re going to put President Biden up too?” Reese asked in the interview.

“We put up a picture of the autopen,” Trump replied.

“Oh, that’s hilarious,” Reese responded.

It’s unclear whether the painting itself will include Biden, as well as the autopen, and where exactly it will hang, since the Rose Garden is an outdoor space that is not typically suitable for paintings.

The president described the portrait as a “black-and-white” image to be revealed to the public in two weeks.

“This is going to be very controversial,” Trump said.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled "Unfit to Serve: How the Biden Cover-Up Endangered America and Undermined the Constitution," in Dirksen building on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

The use of autopen by former President Biden has been the subject of fury within the Trump administration. Allegations have flown since Trump took office again in January that Biden’s use of the mechanical device—which replicates a signature on paper—was widespread.

Trump lashed out on social media in March about the presidential use of autopen, saying documents Biden signed in this way should be rendered “void.” He specifically cited pardons issued for those on the January 6th investigations as “of no further force or effect.”

Even though presidents—including Trump—have used an autopen for decades, Trump ordered an investigation into Biden’s use of the device in June, claiming that someone other than the president was signing off on executive decisions without authority. He described it as “the biggest political scandal in American history.”

Biden has rejected the claim that other people were signing paperwork on his behalf.

U.S. President Joe Biden in the East Room at the White House on January 14, 2025. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“I made every single one of those,” Biden told The New York Times about the J6 investigator pardons. “I understand why Trump would think that, because obviously, I guess, he doesn’t focus much. Anyway, so—yes, I made every decision.”

The autopen portrait is just the latest in a recent run of gaudy paintings Trump has added to the White House in recent months.

In May, the West Wing gained a picture of Trump, Ronald Regan, and Abraham Lincoln together in front of an American flag. In August, Trump interrupted a meeting with European leaders at the White House to boast about his new “fight, fight, fight” painting, capturing his alleged assassination attempt last year.