Cheesy New Portrait of Trump Appears in the White House

The West Wing walls have reportedly gained a remarkable new piece of artwork.

A piece that illustrates Donald Trump, Abraham Lincoln, and Ronald Reagan looking significant together has been spotted in the White House by New York Times reporter Shawn McCreesh, who shared an image.

The portrait appears to be by artist Dick Bobnick, who sells prints of the work—titled Great American Patriots—on his website at prices ranging from $27 to $88.

According to the site, “the original painting is currently for sale.” The Daily Beast has contacted the artist for comment.

A new piece of artwork hanging on the walls of the West Wing. pic.twitter.com/Gsh0aEBb2T — Shawn McCreesh (@ShawnMcCreesh) May 22, 2025

The artwork is listed in a collection on the website called “Faces of American History,” which also includes another illustration of Trump with a bald eagle, titled America Soaring.

Bobnick’s site says he’s an award-winning illustrator and portrait artist with more than four decades of experience.

The White House did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment on the new artwork.

It’s the latest flourish in the White House’s Trump-era makeover. In March, the White House added a painting depicting Trump with a raised fist after surviving an assassination attempt last summer during his presidential campaign.

Some new artwork at the White House 👀 pic.twitter.com/l6u5u7k82T — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 11, 2025

The portrait was placed in an East Wing spot previously occupied by a painting of Barack Obama. The painting of the former president was moved to another location in the White House entrance hall.

Earlier this month, a statuette depicting Trump’s defiant pose following the attempt on his life was spotted in the Oval Office.

Trump has also decked out the Oval Office in gold, including golden coasters with his name on them, golden trophies and golden accents on office moldings.

Trump has added bold, gold details to the Oval Office in his signature style. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

“It’s the Golden Office for the Golden Age,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told WSJ in an email last month.

Trump apparently flew in someone his advisers call the “gold guy” to bring his vision to life, bringing the south Florida cabinetmaker to D.C. on Air Force One.