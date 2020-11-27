Great Jones’ Gorgeous Cookware and New Bakeware Are 20% Off for Black Friday
BLACK FRIDAY 2020
- 20% off orders over $100 sitewide.
- Great Jones makes one of Scouted staff writer Dan Modlin’s favorite cookie sheets.
The holidays are a great time to take stock of what cookware you need. Not only does Great Jones make beautiful pots and pans (and our favorite baking pan), it also just launched a brand new bakeware collection. This means that you can bake all your holiday sweets and treats in dishes and bakeware that look just as delicious as what you’re baking. Right now, and through the weekend, you can get 20% off side wide on orders over $100 for Black Friday. Here are a few things that meet the $100 threshold:
The Dutchess
Down from $155
Free Shipping
Fully Baked Bakeware Set
Down from $245
Free Shipping
Family Style Cookware Set
Down from $395
Free Shipping
