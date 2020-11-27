CHEAT SHEET
    Great Jones’ Gorgeous Cookware and New Bakeware Are 20% Off for Black Friday

    BLACK FRIDAY 2020

    Jillian Lucas

    Commerce Editorial Manager

    Photo Illustration: Scouted/The Daily Beast/Great Jones

    The holidays are a great time to take stock of what cookware you need. Not only does Great Jones make beautiful pots and pans (and our favorite baking pan), it also just launched a brand new bakeware collection. This means that you can bake all your holiday sweets and treats in dishes and bakeware that look just as delicious as what you’re baking. Right now, and through the weekend, you can get 20% off side wide on orders over $100 for Black Friday. Here are a few things that meet the $100 threshold:

    The Dutchess

    Down from $155

    Buy at Great Jones$125

    Free Shipping

    Fully Baked Bakeware Set

    Down from $245

    Buy at Great Jones$196

    Free Shipping

    Family Style Cookware Set

    Down from $395

    Buy at Great Jones$316

    Free Shipping

