    This Best-Selling Philips Sonicare Toothbrush Is 30% Off for Black Friday

    BLACK FRIDAY 2020

    Jillian Lucas

    Commerce Editorial Manager

    Photo Illustration: Scouted/The Daily Beast/Amazon

    Brushing your teeth is a necessary burden to keeping your mouth healthy — but it’s not all that fun to do. The main reason is probably because your toothbrush is less-than-stellar. Instead of dreading those two minutes of brushing, invest in a toothbrush that does basically all the work for you and then some. This Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush gives you real-time feedback plus an automated progress report to make sure you’re getting all those nooks and crannies. It’s 30% off for Black Friday on Amazon right now and it includes an additional three brush heads and a charging travel case.

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9750 Electric Toothbrush

    Down from $280

    Buy at Amazon$196

