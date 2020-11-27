This Best-Selling Philips Sonicare Toothbrush Is 30% Off for Black Friday
BLACK FRIDAY 2020
- Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9750 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, $196 (30% off)
- Features five brushing modes, real-time feedback, automated progress reports, and automatic mode pairing, plus a premium charging travel case.
- Shop the rest of our Black Friday deal picks here and all Amazon deals here.
Brushing your teeth is a necessary burden to keeping your mouth healthy — but it’s not all that fun to do. The main reason is probably because your toothbrush is less-than-stellar. Instead of dreading those two minutes of brushing, invest in a toothbrush that does basically all the work for you and then some. This Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush gives you real-time feedback plus an automated progress report to make sure you’re getting all those nooks and crannies. It’s 30% off for Black Friday on Amazon right now and it includes an additional three brush heads and a charging travel case.
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9750 Electric Toothbrush
Down from $280
Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals across all brands and just on Amazon.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.