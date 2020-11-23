Scouted's Favorite Black Friday Deals of 2020

Every year, hundreds of thousands of things go on sale for Black Friday. We've covered a lot of them and continue to bring you the best deals of the week. But what about some of our favorites? Well, the Scouted editors picked a handful of deals that they think are the best of the bunch and rounded them up right here.

Daniel's Picks

Dyson Cyclone v10 Down From $550 I love a Dyson vacuum and a $150 discount is a big one. This is a great stick vacuum for fulfilling your New Year’s Resolution, which if it’s anything like mine, involves having a cleaner home in 2021. Buy at Saks Fifth Avenue $ 400

Sony WH-1000XM4 Down From $350 These are my favorite noise cancelling headphones. They have great sound quality and are comfortable to wear, but the best thing about them is the ease at which they can switch between multiple Bluetooth devices. Buy at Amazon $ 278

Weighted Blanket Down From $179 I’m planning on spending the rest of 2020 under this blanket from Casper. It’s quilted so the weight remains evenly distributed. Just make sure to get one that is at least 10% your body weight for the best results. Buy at Casper $ 161

Jillian's Picks

Purple Hybrid Premier Down from $2,299 Sleeping on the Purple Hybrid Premier makes me extremely aware of how bad my other mattress was. It cradles my body without feeling overly plush and I haven’t woken up with back pain in months. Buy at Purple $ 2099

Always Pan Down from $145 I’ve used this pan every day since receiving it. It’s great for searing meat, tossing pasta in a sauce, and steaming dumplings (with the included steamer basket). It’s sturdy, durable, and beautiful to look at — everything you could want in a pan. Buy at Our Place $ 95

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker Down from $150 At under $100, this is the impulse buy I may convince myself I need this year. The Charge 4 tracks your steps and heart rate while also allowing you to control your music through Spotify Buy at Amazon $ 100 Free Shipping

