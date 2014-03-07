BlackBerry to Obama: Stay Loyal

CHEAT SHEET
A flailing BlackBerry has turned to the one place it knows it still has users: The White House. The company's CEO, John Chen, revealed Friday that he's held talks with the administration to ensure President Obama and his staffers stay loyal customers. Chen didn't comment on the content of the meeting, but said it was about "some of the stuff they like and some of the stuff they would like us to work on." The smartphone maker has a base of customers in government and business, and White House employees are issued BlackBerrys.