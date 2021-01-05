BLM-Hating ‘Patriot’ Arrested Over NYC Bomb Hoax
‘AMERICAN NATIONALIST’
A 22-year-old who describes himself online as a Trump supporter, a “patriot,” and an “American nationalist” turned himself in Tuesday in connection to a bomb scare that forced a New York City mall to be evacuated on Monday. A stolen car with Nevada plates was left at Queens Place Mall with a hoax device attached to it and a dog inside. Louis Shenker is facing charges over the incident, NBC New York reports. Shenker has appeared on Alex Jones’ conspiracy show InfoWars and shared conspiracies about President Trump winning the 2020 election. He was arrested in December for torching a Black Lives Matter poster in New York and police are probing if he purposefully put Black Lives Matter signage on the stolen car on Monday to wrongfully implicate the movement in the bomb hoax.