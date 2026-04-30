Bloodthirsty MAGA Senator Addresses ‘Bubble Wand’ Photo

MAGA Senator Lindsey Graham has complained about the high-price of The Little Mermaid bubble wand he was spotted clutching at a children’s theme park while adding that it was never his in the first place.

Graham, 70, holidayed at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida last month on his spring break, which came during Trump’s war in Iran and the government shutdown.

The senator was shown in photographs obtained by TMZ during the break holding the $40 bubble wand. The unmarried senator said he was at the theme park to meet with friends after a work meeting in the state.

Sen. Lindsey Graham walks with a bubble wand at Disney World in a picture obtained by TMZ. TMZ

Ahead of another break for Congress next week, Graham confirmed he paid for the wand, featuring The Little Mermaid character Ariel and her best friend, the tropical fish Flounder, but did not know its current location.

“I didn’t buy it for me,” Graham told TMZ on Wednesday, clarifying he made the purchase for “a friend’s girl.” An eyewitness told TMZ earlier that Graham was holding the bubble wand for the girl while she was in the bathroom.

Graham, who earns at least $174,000 in his role, also complained about the theme park merchandise prices. “One thing I’ve learned, I think we need competition for bubble guns, because it was pretty high.”

Graham, who has earned a reputation for being bloodthirsty over his support of sending troops to fight Trump’s war in Iran, called the child’s toy a “gun,” not a “wand.”

The bubble wand is available for purchase at Disney's online storefront. Disneystore.com/screenshot/Disneystore.com

According to Disney, the Ariel Light and Sound Bubble Wand “dazzles with LED lights and music” with a “hidden bubble solution in the base.” It has a 4.4 out of 5 rating on Amazon.

The Republican told TMZ that he “enjoyed Disney World” and noted “you gotta work and try to have a life too.”

During his trip to the happiest place on earth, Graham was photographed at Chef Mickey’s breakfast buffet, which is priced at $59 per adult, plus tax and gratuity, according to its menu.

Sen. Lindsey Graham dining at Disney World's Magic Kingdom. TMZ

At the time of his break, the senator said he was in South Florida for a meeting with Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, about “the possibility of normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel” and met friends in Orlando after.

Graham later told a reporter he went to the theme park, “Because I like Disney. It’s a great place to go. It’s a great place to share friends.”

“But I didn’t do anything wrong, and I didn’t shut the government down. I don’t know where everybody else went on the break, but I’ve been working my butt off here. But, I’m entitled to life, too, and at the end of the day, that’s all you got to say.”

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly called out Graham taking his theme park trip at the same time he was “frothing at the mouth right now at the thought of thousands of our soldiers going” to Iran.

Senator Lindsey Graham holds a hat reading "Make Iran Great Again" at the State of the Union address. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

“So what is Lindsey Graham doing to support those troops and the families who are preparing to put their lives on the line? He’s at Disney World,” Kelly added.

“There he is in the middle of Disney with a bubble wand. I’m sorry, but motherf---er! Look at him,” she said.

“He’s pushing to take all of our troops and put them in danger so he can get off because he hasn’t been getting off, at least not with a woman, that’s obvious, for his life. And now he goes to f---ing Disney World while they deploy to Iran, and he’s blowing bubbles?”

Graham has repeatedly expressed his support of Trump’s war on Iran. On Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo last month, he said, “We’re going to blow the hell out of these people.”

“This regime is on death row now,” Graham said on March 8. “It is going to be on its knees. It’s going to fall, and when it falls, we’re going to have peace like no other time... You can’t do it by talking.”