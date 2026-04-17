Bloodthirsty MAGA Senator Gushes About Trump’s Meltdown

MAGA warmongerer Lindsey Graham gushed that President Donald Trump has been yelling at Iranians down the phone so much that he’s lost his voice.

Negotiations with Iran faltered after Vice President JD Vance returned empty-handed from his face-to-face discussions with Tehran in Islamabad, Pakistan, prompting Washington to blockade the Strait of Hormuz to ensure oil shipments flow.

Now, mega-hawk Graham claimed Trump has taken over negotiations personally, and that is the reason why the 79-year-old has gone hoarse.

Graham has advocated escalation regularly. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“The first thing I want to tell you really is sort of breaking news to me,” Graham said on Hannity late on Thursday. “Donald Trump, President Trump, our guy, is directly talking to the Iranians.

“He is negotiating himself,” the senator from South Carolina continued. “He was on the phone with the Iranians a couple of days ago, and it got rather sporty. To the point that President Trump loudly told Iran what would happen if they keep playing games.

“He actually lost his voice. I’d hate to be the Iranian on the receiving end of that. So President Trump is now directly involved in the negotiations.”

Vessels were allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz after Trump declared a ceasefire. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Graham did not offer any clarification on who in Iran Trump was allegedly speaking with. Many of the country’s established leaders have been killed by U.S. and Israeli strikes, and questions remain about how the regime will reconfigure within the current power vacuum.

On Wednesday, Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo spoke with Trump on her show, Mornings With Maria, when he too claimed he had lost his voice because he’d been shouting at people from Iran.

“I’ve been screaming at Iranians all day, yes. A little bit of laryngitis because of my scream,” Trump bragged. “I’ve been screaming at the Iranians.”

Vance's efforts in Pakistan did not yield a peace agreement. JACQUELYN MARTIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Graham has frequently advocated for the escalation of the war, and on Thursday struck a familiar tone when it came to the chasm between U.S. and Iranian peace demands.

“I don’t think President Trump is going to agree to the concept that Iran has the right to enrich,” Graham said. “If they promised not to enrich for a thousand years and you acknowledge they had that right, we have lost the game. A state sponsor of terrorism who has been cheating for decades has no right to enrich.

“A country with American blood on its hands has no right to enrich. A country who wants to destroy Israel has no right to enrich. A country who’s killed 45,000 of its own citizens has no right to enrich Iranium no matter how long they promise you they won’t do it. Don’t give into the idea they have the right to enrich. They do not. It would be a fatal mistake, and Trump is not going to do that.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.