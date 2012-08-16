Bobby Brown Enters Rehab

CHEAT SHEET
Bobby Brown is back in rehab. The New Edition singer and ex-husband of the late Whitney Houston checked into a confidential rehabilitation center last week as part of a plea agreement connected to his March DUI arrest. “Mr. Brown takes his agreement very seriously and admitted himself three weeks after concluding his honeymoon in Mexico during a break from the New Edition tour,” his attorney Christopher Brown said in a statement. Brown has made headlines over the past year for his tumultuous relationship with daughter Bobbi Kristina. Nonetheless, the 19-year-old tweeted, “I love my father very much and wish him well.”