Body Cam Shows Chicago Cops Raiding Wrong House, Handcuffing Innocent Naked Woman

Read it at CBS 2 Chicago
Chicago police have released body camera footage of a February 2019 incident in which they raided the wrong home and handcuffed a naked, innocent Black woman at gunpoint. The video was released Monday after the woman, Anjanette Young, sued the Chicago Police Department. In the video, Young can be heard repeatedly telling officers, “you’ve got the wrong house” and “I live alone.” Police had not previously investigated the tip that led to the raid on Young’s home, according to CBS 2 Chicago, causing them to overlook that the informant had given them the wrong address. “That [search warrant] gives them the right to, you know, that says you can do X, Y, Z based on what’s on that paper,” Young said. “So if you get it wrong, you are taking 100 percent control of someone else’s life and treating them in a bad way.” Chicago police declined comment to CBS 2 Chicago.