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1

Body Found at Home of ‘Squad’ Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s Husband

MYSTERY
Mary Papenfuss 

Reporter

Published 07.19.26 1:21AM EDT 
Rep. Ayanna Pressley and husband Conan Harris.
Rep. Ayanna Pressley and husband Conan Harris. TOM BRENNER/REUTERS

A body was found Saturday at a Boston home owned by Conan Harris, the husband of Rep. Ayanna Pressley, as homicide detectives investigate the death, police said. Officers found the body after they responded to a call Saturday afternoon to “investigate a person” at a two-story, seven-bedroom house in Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood. Pressley and her husband don’t live at the rental property, which is owned by Harris and is currently listed for sale for $1.15 million. Pressley and Harris have been married since 2014. Harris, a former senior public safety adviser at Boston City Hall, launched his own consulting firm in 2019. A spokesperson for Pressley issued a statement Saturday night saying the congresswoman “extends her deepest condolences to the impacted family.” Pressley was elected to Congress in 2018 and is a founding member of an informal group of progressive Democrats in the House known as “The Squad,” which also includes Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib. No other details about the death were immediately released. The home was sealed off with red crime tape, and a police vehicle was parked outside the home Saturday night.

Read it at CBS NEWS

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2
U.S. Airman, 23, Killed in Freak Accident at Space Force Base
BRUTAL
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.18.26 1:01PM EDT 
U.S. Air Force Read more at: https://www.stripes.com/branches/air_force/2026-07-17/vandenberg-space-force-base-death-22294564.html Source - Stars and Stripes
U.S. Air Force

A 23-year-old U.S. Air Force airman was killed after the heavy equipment he was operating rolled down an embankment at California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base. Airman 1st Class Cedric Eneluna was pronounced dead at the scene on Thursday by the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office. No one else was injured in the incident, and officials have launched a Safety Investigation Board inquiry to determine exactly what happened. Originally from the Philippines, Eneluna moved to St. Louis, Missouri, before enlisting in the Air Force on March 5, 2024, and Vandenberg was his first duty assignment. He served with the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Pavements and Equipment Flight, a team known as the “Dirt Boyz,” which maintains the infrastructure supporting the base’s space launch and missile testing operations. “Our Vandenberg family is grieving alongside Cedric’s loved ones and his teammates,” said Col. James T. Horne III, commander of Vandenberg Space Force Base. “He made a lasting impression on his teammates through his character, dedication, and genuine care for others.” Lt. Col. Seth Poulsen said Eneluna “brought out the best in everyone.”

Read it at New York Post

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The Rumors Are True: Lola’s Premium Faux Fur Throws Really Are the Softest Blankets Ever
COZY UP
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 07.16.26 3:07PM EDT 
Lola Blanket
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Lola Blanket/Aleksandra Konopila/Getty.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There are plenty of purchases I’ve justified over the years in the name of “self-care,” but few have delivered quite as much immediate gratification as my Lola Blanket. Whether you’re settling in for a TV marathon, reading in bed, cuddling with your partner (or, more realistically in my case, your pet), or just trying to survive an overzealous air conditioner in the middle of summer, a great throw blanket is one of those everyday luxuries we often overlook. Lola Blankets have very much earned their reputation as the internet’s favorite blanket, and after wrapping yourself in one, it’s not exactly hard to understand why.

Dubbed the “softest blanket ever,” the brand’s premium faux-fur throws have amassed more than 30,000 five-star reviews, making them among the most beloved blankets online. Available in an impressive range of colors, patterns, and four different sizes (along with weighted and pet-friendly versions), there’s a Lola Blanket for just about every sofa, bed, and perpetually chilly person. The ultra-soft blankets strike that rare balance of looking elevated enough to leave draped over your couch while still being the blanket everyone instinctively reaches for the second they sit down.

Lola Original Faux-Fur Blanket
Shop At Lola Blanket$125+

Of course, softness is only part of their appeal. Unlike many faux-fur throws that require delicate care (or immediately look worse after one wash), Lola Blankets are machine washable, stain-resistant, and built to withstand everyday life. That makes them especially ideal for homes with kids, pets, or anyone who’s been known to enjoy dinner, wine, or an entire sleeve of cookies on the couch (*shamefully raising my hand*).

Each blanket is crafted with OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified faux fur, therapeutic four-way stretch that makes sharing with a partner (or a pet) a little easier, and reinforced double-hemmed edges for added durability. Best of all, they’re shed-proof, so your furniture, clothes, and floors won’t end up looking like you’ve adopted a very fluffy new pet.

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3
‘The Bear’ Star Files for Divorce After 10 Years of Marriage
PUT A FORK IN IT
Mary Papenfuss 

Reporter

Updated 07.18.26 10:21AM EDT 
Published 07.18.26 3:27AM EDT 
Cast of "The Bear" pick up awards.
Cast of "The Bear" pick up awards. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

It’s proving to be a big year for Abby Elliott, who played the sister of chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) in the hit TV series The Bear. The popular program about a struggling Chicago restaurant wrapped up its fifth and final season last month, and now Elliott is divorcing her husband of 10 years, Bill Kennedy. The couple are splitting due to “irreconcilable differences,” according to divorce papers filed by Elliott on Friday and obtained by TMZ. Elliott is requesting spousal support from her husband, and opposing court-ordered support for Kennedy. She’s also requesting attorney fees from him. The two married nearly a decade ago, on Sept. 3, 2016, and the court papers give the date of separation as July 8, 2026. Elliott is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the two young children she shares with Kennedy—Edith, 5, and William, 3.

Read it at TMZ

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4
Horrifying Discovery Made Outside Elon Musk’s AI Data Center
HOLD YOUR BREATH
Mary Papenfuss 

Reporter

Published 07.17.26 9:02PM EDT 
What, me worry?
What, me worry? Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The power plant built to fuel Elon Musk’s massive Grok data center is at the center of a federal lawsuit alleging it threatens nearby communities with toxic pollution. The suit, filed by the NAACP on behalf of residents, argues that the plant’s gas turbines could emit dangerous levels of smog, fine particulate matter, and formaldehyde—a known carcinogen—over Southaven, Mississippi. Last month, the Trump administration backed Musk by asking a federal judge in a DOJ motion to block ​the NAACP lawsuit, arguing it would threaten economic interests and national security because the military relies on AI. The plant, built by Musk’s xAI, has yet to obtain air permits for its 27 turbines, according to the NAACP suit. “A data center should not be a potential death sentence for a community’s health,” NAACP’s Director of Environmental and Climate Justice Abre’ Conner said in a statement. “Our homes, churches, and playgrounds will not be sacrifice zones for Big Tech’s convenience.” The plant is located in DeSoto County, which has a significant Black population that already faces higher rates of environmentally-linked respiratory illnesses nationwide. The suit seeks to halt turbine operations, require pollution controls, and impose daily civil penalties. Musk’s xAI called on the court to dismiss the case, claiming that the NAACP lacks legal standing to sue.

Read it at Daily Mail

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This Derm-Loved Mineral SPF Delivers a 24-Hour Hydration Boost
SCREEN TIME
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 07.09.26 3:16PM EDT 
EltaMD UV Daily Hydration+ Sunscreen
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Getty/EltaMD.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re acne-prone, have sensitive skin, or are always looking to amp up hydration, there’s a reason EltaMD’s SPF lineup is the number one dermatologist-recommended professional sunscreen brand. Each of its non-comedogenic, whitecast-proof mineral sunscreens is formulated not only to shield your skin from UV damage and environmental aggressors, but also to improve it with regular use. EltaMD’s non-comedogenic formulas combine broad-spectrum protection with complexion-supporting ingredients that help your skin look and feel better with consistent use. My current favorite, EltaMD’s UV Daily Hydration+ SPF 50, is a true triple threat, combining the benefits of a moisturizer, hyaluronic acid serum, and daily sunscreen in one lightweight formula.

Unlike many mineral sunscreens that leave dry patches and crepey skin begging for an extra layer of moisturizer, this silky formula is infused with hyaluronic acid to help lock in hydration for up to 24 hours while visibly plumping fine lines, softening the look of wrinkles, and smoothing dry patches—all without feeling heavy, greasy, or leaving behind that dreaded sunscreen film.

EltaMD UV Daily SPF Face Sunscreen Moisturizer with Zinc Oxide
Shop Now Amazon$45

The mineral-based formula uses invisible zinc oxide technology, so it blends seamlessly into the skin without the ghostly cast commonly associated with traditional mineral SPFs. It’s also available in both clear and tinted versions, making it easy to find a finish that works with your complexion and routine.

Of course, the real selling point is the skincare-meets-sun-care benefits. The Daily Hydration+ SPF 50 is clinically shown to improve visible dryness by 75 percent, the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by 20 percent, and skin plumpness by 19 percent. In other words, it’s not just a sunscreen you tolerate because you know you’re supposed to wear SPF every day—it’s a formula you’ll actually look forward to applying.

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5
Taco Bell Hit With Lawsuits Over Explosive Diarrhea Outbreak
HARMED BY THE BELL
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 07.17.26 10:30PM EDT 
Taco Bell
Mike Blake/REUTERS

Fast-food chain Taco Bell has been sued in federal court in at least two states by customers who claim they fell ill after eating lettuce containing cyclosporiasis. Investigators have linked the outbreak of the illness, which is caused by the cyclospora parasite, to Taylor Farms, a Taco Bell supplier in Mexico, according to The Washington Post. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has connected outbreaks to iceberg lettuce sold at Taco Bell locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia. This week, a Michigan couple sued Taco Bell for negligence and for allegedly violating Michigan’s Consumer Protection Act. Meanwhile, an Ohio woman claims in court that she contracted cyclosporiasis after eating food from Taco Bell three times last month. Both suits named Taylor Farms as a defendant. An Ohio man has also sued, claiming his symptoms left him “unable to function.” Taco Bell did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the lawsuits. The company has said it was taking “immediate action to voluntarily remove potentially impacted lettuce from a supplier in select states.” Michigan alone has seen more than 5,000 documented cases of the illness, the state’s health department said.

Read it at Forbes

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6
What Trump’s Election Denial Speech Is Really About: Wolff
PLOT TWIST
Michael Wolff
Published 07.17.26 2:28PM EDT 
Screens inside the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House display U.S. President Donald Trump speaking about election security during an address to the nation from the East Room of the White House, except for ABC and NBC, which chose not to air the address live on their primary platforms, in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 16, 2026.
Screens inside the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House display U.S. President Donald Trump speaking about election security during an address to the nation from the East Room of the White House, except for ABC and NBC, which chose not to air the address live on their primary platforms, in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 16, 2026. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

President Donald Trump’s Thursday night speech represented the intersection of mental illness and political plot. He truly does believe the 2020 election was stolen from him. Here is the confluence of paranoia, resentment, and his susceptibility to subjective reality over actual reality, i.e., delusion. At the same time, he more objectively understands that the issue suits him. It’s motivational for him; it binds his base to him. Trump is a politician who does not think in terms of policies, nor votes, nor coalitions. He thinks in story. One that he can tell, embellish, entertain with—and be the main character in. And this is Trump’s story. He’s at the center of it. On two occasions, I’ve sat with him as he has outlined his case for the stolen election, all his hurt on display. It’s an obsessive recitation of numbers, strange things that happened, and fragments of information that have long since lodged in his head. It’s a kind of delirium. The challenge his speechwriters try to rise to is to convert the rantings of a crazy man into more or less organized text. And the world, because he’s the president, has to take it more or less seriously. The most unsettling possibility isn’t that the story is a lie, but that its author experiences it as reality.

Dive deeper into the delusion. Click through to Michael Wolff’s HOWL on Substack for the full analysis.

Read it at Substack

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7
Family Sues Con Edison Over Grandma’s Fatal Manhole Fall
NEGLIGENCE
Charlie Sherwood 

Newsdesk Assistant

Published 07.17.26 4:42PM EDT 
Donike Gocaj
Donike Gocaj Donike Gocaj / Facebook

The family of a New York grandmother who died after plunging into an uncovered, steam-filled manhole in Manhattan is taking Con Edison to court. Donike Gocaj, 56, was killed in May after stepping into the open utility hole near Fifth Avenue, while her longtime partner, Jashar “Jack” Kameraj, allegedly suffered serious burns trying to pull her to safety. Gocaj repeatedly screamed, “I’m dying, I’m dying,” as Kameraj tried to climb into the manhole to rescue her. Family attorney Howard Hershenhorn told the New York Post many people tried to save Gocaj. “It was a frantic scene, right there with everybody trying to save her because they could see her through the hole. They could hear her through the hole, but they could not help her,” he said. Gocaj later died from scald burns, inhalational thermal injuries and blunt force trauma after becoming trapped inside the steam-filled hole. The wrongful death lawsuit argues Con Edison knew for years that heavy traffic could knock loose its manhole covers but failed to install stronger safeguards or warning systems to protect pedestrians. Hershenhorn also cited thousands of city complaints involving hazardous manholes, calling Gocaj’s death evidence of a broader safety problem rather than an isolated accident. Con Edison offered condolences to the family but said it could not comment on the allegations because the case is now in litigation.

Read it at The Sun

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8
Powerful Mexico Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Warning
QUAKE ALERT
Charlie Sherwood 

Newsdesk Assistant

Published 07.17.26 2:07PM EDT 
Police Officer Instructing What to Do
A member of the Secretariat of Citizen Security uses a megaphone to give instructions to personnel evacuated from several buildings following a preventive evacuation in Mexico City on July 17, 2026, after a 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck southern Mexico and parts of Central America. A magnitude 7.3 earthquake shook southern Mexico and parts of Central America on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), with no casualties reported so far. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP via Getty Images) YURI CORTEZ/AFP via Getty Images

A powerful earthquake off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast triggered a tsunami warning Friday, sending residents rushing out of buildings as the shaking rippled across parts of Central America. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck off the coast of Chiapas at a shallow depth of about 6 miles, later revising its magnitude from 7.4 to 7.3. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said that waves between roughly one and three feet above tide level could reach parts of Mexico and neighboring Guatemala. The tremor was also felt in Guatemala and El Salvador, where witnesses reported buildings swaying and emergency evacuations underway. Officials in the Mexican state of Oaxaca urged residents to stay calm, saying there were no immediate reports of significant damage as authorities assessed the impact. The quake struck near the coastal city of Puerto Madero, with officials continuing to monitor the coastline for potential tsunami activity as emergency crews gathered information from affected communities.

Magnitude Earthquake Map
The location of the earthquake. Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast

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Find the Cheapest Deals on Flights and Hotels With This Free Travel Tool
WANDERLUST
Scouted Staff
Updated 07.16.26 1:41PM EDT 
Published 07.16.26 1:38PM EDT 
skyscanner
Carlos Barquero/Getty Images

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re in the midst of planning a last-minute summer getaway, save time and money with Skyscanner, the all-in-one travel tool that replaces endless hours of searching for the best deals on flights, hotels, rental cars, experiences, and more. The global travel comparison platform does all of the work for you, allowing you to book your trip without the hassle—and with more money to spend at your destination.

Skyscanner’s Explore Everywhere feature finds the cheapest flight to any destination from your nearest airport. Plus, the Cheapest Month tool takes the savings even further, finding the lowest-fare month of the year for any route. The best part? It’s free.

Create an account to unlock even more cost-saving tools: favorite a flight and Skyscanner will alert you the moment the price drops. Check the drops section in the Skyscanner app, where it scans flights every day and curates any price drop of 20 percent or more.

Still not sure where to go? Take a look at Skyscanner’s Travel Trends and the Smarter Summer reports. They might just spark ideas for your next trip.

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9
Food Supplier Behind Diarrhea Outbreak Is Identified
💩💩💩
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 07.17.26 2:59AM EDT 
Lettuce
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 11: Lettuce is displayed for sale at an H-E-B grocery store on May 11, 2026 in Austin, Texas. The U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) suggests that rising fuel prices may be beginning to weigh on wholesale margins, as ongoing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz continue to strain global energy markets. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Health officials announced Thursday that the source of the cyclosporiasis outbreak that has struck multiple states and affected thousands of people has been identified. The outbreak of the intestinal infection, which causes severe diarrhea and fatigue, has been linked to shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell restaurants in five states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said that investigators traced the outbreak to a single supplier of lettuce from Mexico used at Taco Bell locations in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and West Virginia. Officials urged consumers not to eat shredded iceberg lettuce from Taco Bell restaurants in those states while the investigation continues. The CDC and FDA did not name the supplier, but two individuals familiar with the investigation told The Washington Post that investigators have identified Taylor Farms as the supplier of the lettuce in question. More than 1,600 people affected by the outbreak reported eating at Taco Bell restaurants in the five states affected. “The investigation remains active, and additional states, restaurants, retailers, or products may be identified as more information becomes available,” a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said.

Read it at The Washington Post

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10
Heartbreaking Details of NHL Legend’s Final Moments Revealed
LAST WORDS
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 07.17.26 1:59PM EDT 
Claude Lemieux #32 of the Montreal Canadiens poses for a photo Circa 1980 at the Montreal Forum in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Denis Brodeur/Getty Images

NHL legend Claude Lemieux left his family “individualized” notes just before he took his own life, according to the New York Post, which obtained an incident report. The father of four wrote multiple messages in his notes app and “left a Post-it on his phone with instructions for how to access them” before he died by suicide on May 28. “The notes were heartfelt in nature,” Florida cops reportedly wrote in their report, adding that they “reflected sorrow for his decision, and were consistent with that of a suicide note.” The four-time Stanley Cup winner, who died at 60, was found by his son at a furniture showroom owned by the family near Palm Beach. Lemieux’s death came shortly after his wife, Deborah, confronted him about a possible relapse after 12 years of sobriety, police said. When Lemieux confirmed his backslide, police said she asked him to leave their home. Lemieux’s son, Brendan, learned of the confrontation and went looking for his father that same night, tracking his location to the family business, where he discovered his body.

If you or a loved one is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

Read it at New York Post

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