Body Found at Home of ‘Squad’ Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s Husband
A body was found Saturday at a Boston home owned by Conan Harris, the husband of Rep. Ayanna Pressley, as homicide detectives investigate the death, police said. Officers found the body after they responded to a call Saturday afternoon to “investigate a person” at a two-story, seven-bedroom house in Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood. Pressley and her husband don’t live at the rental property, which is owned by Harris and is currently listed for sale for $1.15 million. Pressley and Harris have been married since 2014. Harris, a former senior public safety adviser at Boston City Hall, launched his own consulting firm in 2019. A spokesperson for Pressley issued a statement Saturday night saying the congresswoman “extends her deepest condolences to the impacted family.” Pressley was elected to Congress in 2018 and is a founding member of an informal group of progressive Democrats in the House known as “The Squad,” which also includes Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib. No other details about the death were immediately released. The home was sealed off with red crime tape, and a police vehicle was parked outside the home Saturday night.