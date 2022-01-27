Body of Teen Girl Found Dumped on L.A. Highway, Investigators Offer $110K
‘CALLOUS SLAYING’
Investigators in Los Angeles have announced a $110,000 reward for any information to help solve the murder of Tioni Theus, a 16-year-old girl whose body was found dumped on a freeway nearly three weeks ago. During a news conference Wednesday, L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón referred to Theus’ death as a “callous slaying.” He announced the monetary reward for tips that could lead to an arrest and conviction. “The investigation is ongoing,” Gascón said. “However, there is evidence indicating this young girl may have been the victim of human trafficking.” As reported by NBC News, Theus was said to be a straight-A student and a “vibrant young lady,” per her cousin Rashida Kincy. She was last seen by her father on Jan. 7 when she told him she was going to a party. Her body was found on Interstate 10 in Los Angeles the next day.