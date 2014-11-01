Boko Haram: Kidnapped Girls Now Married

CHEAT SHEET
In a new video released Friday night, the leader of Nigeria’s Boko Haram, an Islamic extremist group, denied agreeing to a cease-fire with the government and said that all the schoolgirls the group kidnapped earlier this year have converted to Islam and been married off. “The issue of the girls is long forgotten because I have long ago married them off,” Abubakar Shekau said in the video, laughing. “In this war, there is no going back.” The group had abducted more than 200 girls.