Bollywood Star Detained at Newark

The "King of Bollywood" Shah Rukh Khan was detained and questioned by immigration officials for two hours at Newark International Airport, The Washington Post reports. The star was on his way to Chicago for a parade marking India's Independence Day on Saturday. "I was really hassled—perhaps because of my name being Khan," he said in a text message to reporters in India. "These guys just wouldn't let me through." The movie star recently wrapped a film in the U.S. about a Muslim's "harrowing experience with racial profiling.” Just last month, Continental Airlines apologized to former Indian president Abdul Kalam, who was frisked at a New Delhi airport. "Shah Rukh Khan...is a very welcome guest in the United States," the U.S. ambassador to India said in a statement. The incident has sparked nonstop coverage in India.
