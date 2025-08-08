Border Czar Fumes at ‘Bad Timing’ of Savage ‘South Park’ Mockery

Border Czar Tom Homan has made a connection between assaults on ICE agents and the department being ruthlessly parodied on the latest episode of South Park.

Talking on NewsNation on Thursday, Homan said “I think the South Park parody, I guess you’d call it, it’s in bad form, especially right now.”

South Park’s Wednesday episode was a take-no-prisoners comic attack on ICE immigration raids, and featured a cartoon version of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem going on a dog shooting spree. At one point, the South Park ICE agents relocate their raids to heaven, where the Noem character says, “Only detain the brown ones.”

Kristi Noem’s portrayal on “South Park” included her posing for photos three times. Paramount+

The episode, titled “Got a Nut”, also features an immigration raid on a Dora the Explorer live concert.

Homan told host Chris Cuomo that assaults on ICE agents had gone “up over 1,000 percent” in their latest figures from this week.

“The rhetoric against ICE continues, and to make a joke out ICE agents and what they do…” the Border Czar said before trailing off.

He continued, “A lot on the left don’t like what ICE does, but there’s a small percentage that take it too far, whether it’s throwing molotov cocktails or threatening ICE agents or putting hands on ICE agents… they feel emboldened the more and more they see this bad rhetoric coming out.”

“I thought the parody was just in bad form and certainly bad timing.”

Homan used much of the NewsNation interview to talk up ICE, claiming he had to close his LinkedIn account due to “thousands and thousands” of people wanting to be recruited.

White House Border czar Tom Homan speaks to reporters near the White House on July 30, 2025. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Homan’s criticism of the episode follows JD Vance, who is depicted as a baby oil-toting man-baby in “Got a Nut,” posting, “Well, I’ve finally made it” on his X account.

Kristi Noem was reportedly less thrilled with her treatment at the hands of South Park’s creators. As well as her rampant dog-shooting and thirst for raids, a glam squad constantly surround her character to make her camera-ready. Her face melts off at one point, poking fun at her cosmetic enhancements.

“It never ends, but it’s so lazy to constantly make fun of women for how they look,” the 53-year-old told Glenn Beck on his radio show on Thursday, where she claimed not to have seen the episode.

“It’s always the liberals and the extremists who do that. If they wanted to criticize my job, go ahead and do that, but clearly they can’t, they just pick something petty like that.”

South Park ICE parody in the “Got a Nut” episode. Comedy Central

Before the latest episode aired, the White House had claimed it was going to actually help ICE recruitment and had re-posted an image on their social media.