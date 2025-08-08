Stephen Colbert Echoes ‘South Park’ With ‘Widdle Pwince Vance’ Impression

Stephen Colbert debuted a new imitation of JD Vance as a spoiled child just as South Park portrayed the vice president as Trump’s tiny sidekick.

Colbert continued the mockery Thursday night after a report from the Daily Beast revealed Vance’s Secret Service had raised the water levels of an Ohio river. A Vance spokesperson told the Daily Beast that, “The Secret Service often employs protective measures without the knowledge of the Vice President or his staff, as was the case last weekend.” The Guardian was the first to report on the story.

Colbert explained to his audience, “This is such an insane, spoiled, baby emperor move,” before adding, “I have no choice but to break out my new character, Widdle Pwince Vance.”

He pulled out a cardboard mask of Vance’s face with a little crown on the top of his head.

Using a baby voice devoid of any Rs or Ls, Colbert joked in his new Vance impression, ”Hear ye, hear ye, hear ye, I want my wiver waised for my birfday. Also, I don’t like how bwue the sky is. Paint it wed! Now give me juice box."

Colbert’s new Vance material, a departure from his usual couch jokes, echoes the way South Park portrayed Vance in Wednesday night’s episode.

The show depicted Vance as a childlike servant who received zero respect from Trump.

For the season 27 premiere, South Park went even harsher with the anti-Trump jokes, portraying Trump as having a “teeny tiny” penis in a live-action segment.

Colbert referenced that segment in his monologue the next day, calling it a “message of hope.”

Although the Trump administration has been critical of South Park‘s vehemently anti-Trump material lately, Vance appears to be trying to take the recent jokes in good humor.