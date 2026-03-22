Border Goon Doubles Down on Trump’s Absurd ICE Airport Plot

Border czar Tom Homan has confirmed that ICE will be deployed at airports beginning Monday—and that there’s currently no plan or extra training in place for the rollout.

Homan, 64, appeared on State of the Union Sunday, with host Dana Bash reading from Truth Social rambles in which President Trump swore that ICE “will do security like no one has ever seen before,” with Homan in charge of the project. “How is that going to work? Are ICE agents going to move into American airports starting tomorrow, Monday?” she asked.

“Yes, and I’m currently working on the plan now,” Homan confirmed. “Execution, working with the director of ICE and the administrator at TSA, the acting administrator. So we’ll put together a plan today and we’ll execute tomorrow.”

Homan revealed that he is working on a plan for ICE's airport rollout today, with less than 24 hours until they join the TSA. CNN

Homan batted away Bash’s concerns that ICE agents weren’t specially trained for the job of TSA, and danced around questions of what roles the often-masked agents would actually be filling within U.S. airports.

“Those discussions are going on now. I’m not expert at TSA, so that’s why I’m talking to the TSA administrator and the ICE director, find out where we can fit in,” he said.

Security wait times are currently hitting as high as two hours at some airports. TSA agents missed their first full paycheck in a partial shutdown over a Department of Homeland Security funding dispute between Democrats and Republicans.

“We’ll have a plan by the end of today where we’re sending—what airports we’re starting with and where we’re sending them,“ Homan continued. ”But that’s a discussion we’re having right now.”

Trump first outlined his hopes to solve the airport crisis with ICE on Saturday. Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

Later in the conversation, Homan again referenced his tight deadline. “Hopefully, we’ll have all those answers here by this afternoon, but we’re working on it. And when we deploy tomorrow, we’ll have a well-thought-out plan to execute,” he summarized.

Bash seemed nonplussed by the timeframe, asking: “With respect, if you’re doing this in 24 hours, how well thought-out could it possibly be?”

Homan pursed his lips in response, before retorting: “Again, ICE has been at airports across the country for a long time. It’s just expanding those things.”

The president named Homan as the leader of the project, with Homan telling Bash that he wasn't yet sure what roles ICE would be filling. Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

He flippantly added: “Look, how much of a plan does it mean to to guard an exit, to make sure no one comes through that exit?

“We‘re talking about security options. And these officers are well-trained in security, and they’re well-trained in identification. And we’re going to do what we can to help TSA move those people through the line.”

In Trump’s Truth Social post shared Saturday, the president suggested that ICE would be doing more than helping with queue management.

His post detailed that the agents would carry out “the immediate arrest of all illegal immigrants who have come into our country, with heavy emphasis on those from Somalia...”

The DHS shutdown has seen a lack of staffing lead to mass queues and delays, with airlines also fearing imminent fuel shortages due to war with Iran. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS