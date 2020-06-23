Boris Johnson Ends England’s ‘Long Hibernation’ and Abandons Two-Meter Rule for Social Distancing
Boris Johnson has declared England’s “long hibernation” to be over and has effectively ended the country’s coronavirus lockdown by announcing the reopening of pubs, restaurants, and hotels. The British prime minister said people in England will no longer have to stay two meters apart—instead Johnson has introduced a new “one-meter plus” rule to help pubs take in more drinkers from July 4. People from two households will be allowed to meet indoors, according to The Times of London, and gatherings outside can be of an unlimited size if restricted to members of two households. “Our long national hibernation is coming to an end,” said Johnson, who added that there was now “cautious optimism” but insisted that he wouldn’t hesitate to take action “if the frost returns.” The slackened measures won’t apply in Scotland, Wales, or Northern Ireland, where devolved administrations hold power over public health.