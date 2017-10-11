Boy Scouts to Welcome Girls Into Its Cub Scout Program

The Boy Scouts of America announced Wednesday that its Board of Directors unanimously voted to welcome girls into its Cub Scout program. The organization will also begin a scouting program for older girls, allowing them to the opportunity to rise to the highest rank of Eagle Scout. “The values of Scouting – trustworthy, loyal, helpful, kind, brave and reverent, for example – are important for both young men and women,” said Michael Surbaugh, the BSA’s Chief Scout Executive. “We believe it is critical to evolve how our programs meet the needs of families interested in positive and lifelong experiences for their children. We strive to bring what our organization does best – developing character and leadership for young people – to as many families and youth as possible as we help shape the next generation of leaders.”
