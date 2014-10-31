Boys Sue Malaysia Air Over MH370

Two Malaysian boys have sued Malaysia Airlines and the Malaysian government over the loss of their father on Flight MH370, eight months after the plane that was carrying him mysteriously disappeared. The lawsuit filed Friday is the first by the family of a passenger from the jetliner. The boys, Jee Kinson, 13 and Jee Kinland, 11, said in the suit that when the plane dropped from the radar while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8 with 239 people aboard, the civil aviation department did not try to establish contact within reasonable time. The suit said the airline was negligent and failed to take all due measures to ensure a safe flight. The boys are seeking damages for mental stress, emotional pain and the loss of support following the loss of their father, Jee Jing Hang.
