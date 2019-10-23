CHEAT SHEET
GATHER AROUND
Brandless Makes Affordable Pantry Staples That Are Now On Sale for the First Time
What’s not to love about Brandless? It’s a one-stop-shop for household staples, pantry items, and even luggage. Everything that Brandless does is affordable but it’s being made even more affordable with the brand’s first-ever 25% off Friends & Family sale. Use the code FRIENDS at checkout to activate the discount.
I’ve made a list of all the essential Brandless items if you want some help deciding what to get. Here’s a quick rundown of the ones I recommend most:
- Grapefruit Facial Scrub
- Everything Pretzel Thins
- Gel Hand Soap, Eucalyptus & Lavender
- Porcelain Pour Over Coffee Cone
- Thai Peanut Cooking Sauce
You really can’t go wrong with what Brandless has to offer. With this Friends & Family sale, you’re getting even better prices on things you’ll use every day. | Shop at Brandless >
