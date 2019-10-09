CHEAT SHEET
You Can Now Buy Luggage From Brandless With the Launch of Its Travel Collection
If you don’t know about Brandless, now is your chance to get acquainted. With simplicity, wellness, and kindness at its core, Brandless aims to carry products that are better for people and better for the planet. That’s why they’ve launched the Travel Collection—designed with quality and sustainability in mind, the collection features a range of luggage, foldable bags, and travel accessories to support you throughout your travels. Whether you’re carrying on or checking, Brandless has you covered. The Travel Collection features both a 21” carry-on and 24” checked luggage option, each with a durable polycarbonate shell and 360º wheels. And the best part? Each comes with a storage bag and interior lining made with recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic—the equivalent to saving about twenty 16 oz PET plastic bottles from entering landfills and oceans. Shop Brandless’ brand new collection today so you can roam the world with greater peace of mind. | Shop at Brandless >
