Sleep Your Way to A Wrinkle-Free Chest With This No-Cup Bra That Shoppers Love

Whether it be wearing sunscreen every day or investing in injectables like Botox, there are plenty of ways to battle facial wrinkles these days. But what about the rest of the body? Think about your neck, chest, and decolletage—these areas are equally as prone to wrinkles, discoloration, and other signs of aging. This area is often forgotten about when it comes to anti-aging modalities, but it doesn’t have to be, and there are solutions to help prevent chest wrinkling while you sleep—no creams or serums required.

Before we go any further, let us say that aging is natural, and everyone goes through it. There’s nothing wrong with having wrinkles, saggy skin, or the like. With that said, some people may feel more confident taking actionable steps towards reducing the visible appearance of these common signs of aging—and if that sounds like you, then keep reading.

Bravity Anti-Wrinkle Bra for Sleeping The Bravity Anti-Wrinkle Sleep Bra is designed to prevent the formation of creases in the cleavage that develop when breasts fall on top of each other while side sleeping. The bra can also be used to help prevent unwanted boob sweat during the warm summer months by keeping them separated. Buy At Amazon $ 38 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Unlike a traditional bra, Bravity offers a no-cup design (the breasts are exposed, which also helps aid lymphatic drainage) that creates a comfortable separation of the breasts while simultaneously providing support. Made from nylon and spandex, the “comfy and effective” bra boasts padded straps for a barely-there feel that can be tolerated for long hours; this is ideal for nursing moms who want support without the unwanted fabric of a padded bra.

Bravity’s Anti-Wrinkle Sleep Bra is available in black and beige and in sizes XS to XL. For accurate sizing, the brand recommends measuring the underbust—the area of the body under the bust line (this isn’t the same as a bra band size, so keep that in mind.)

You don’t have to take our word for it, though—check the impressive before-and-after photos from Bravity customers. Looking to give it a try for yourself? Find Bravity on Amazon for $36.99 and on the brand’s website.

