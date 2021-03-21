Finally, a Sports Bra That Doesn’t Just Crush My Boobs
WORK IT
When I first tried on the Brooks Dare Crossback Running Bra, something felt very different: I didn’t have the pressure on my chest and tightness in my shoulders I associate with sports bras, but I still felt very supported. What I was feeling was years of research and development finally being put into the experience of running with breasts.
Brooks Dare Crossback Running Bra
So Brooks designed a sports bra that works for athletic performance as well as you know, your health and wellbeing. The Dare Bra looks slightly different from the sports bras you may be used to; the cups are molded but not padded with a streamlined design eliminating seams in sensitive areas. Wearing it, I noticed a difference in my gait from not having my breasts pushed to the sides of my chest, adding a range of motion I didn’t even realize I was lacking. Its design holds breasts instead of crushing them. This magic is made possible by a hidden bottom band and thick molded straps, which disperse the work of support instead of placing it all on the shoulders, like I most often experience. For its finale, the Dare Crossback is actually pretty easy to get off. While I’m sure the yanking and pulling of wet spandex is a good upper body workout, it’s one I’m glad to skip.
