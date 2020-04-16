CHEAT SHEET
    Brazil’s Bolsonaro, Who Doesn’t Take Coronavirus Seriously, Fires Health Minister Who Does

    GREAT TIMING

    Blake Montgomery

    Adrian Machado/Reuters

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fired his health minister Thursday following an acrid, weeks-long dispute between the two men over how to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Luiz Henrique Mandetta wrote on Twitter that he had heard the news of his dismissal by Bolsonaro. Mandetta had pushed for social distancing measures and had gained the support of Brazilian state governors who enacted them, according to the Associated Press, whereas Bolsonaro has likened COVID-19 to the flu, touted hydroxychloroquine (an anti-malarial drug of unproven efficacy against the coronavirus), and said isolation measures are doing more damage than the disease. Rumors had circulated that Bolsonaro had tested positive for the virus after members of his inner circle did, though the president denied them.

    Read it at Associated Press