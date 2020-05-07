Brian Howe, Former ‘Bad Company’ Singer, Dies at 66
Brian Anthony Howe, the former lead singer of the rock band Bad Company, died on Thursday after suffering a heart attack at age 66, his family confirmed. “It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the untimely passing of a loving father, friend and musical icon,” his manager said in a statement. Howe first joined Bad Company in 1986 and replaced Paul Rodgers, who formed the group with guitarist Mick Ralphs. The vocalist later left Bad Company in 1994, just four years after releasing the platinum-selling album Holy Water. “The band was getting very very sloppy live. I quite simply, along with [songwriter-producer-guitarist] Terry Thomas, got tired of doing all the work,” Howe said after leaving the group. The singer, who was born in England, had previously suffered a heart attack in 2017. “I feel we are all put in this world for a reason. The passion for music was my father’s, and I am so happy that his legacy will live on,” his son Michael told TMZ.