Ramaswamy’s Political Director Jumps Ship to Team Trump

Brian Swensen, the former national political director for presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy, jumped ship to join Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, both campaigns confirmed to The Messenger. Swensen is expected to work closely with senior campaign officials within the Trump campaign in his new role. The shift represents yet another setback for Ramaswamy’s campaign as it struggles to gain traction; Ramaswamy has polled in the single digits recently, in fourth place behind Trump, Ron DeSantis, and Nikki Haley. “We love Brian and wish him all the best,” Ramaswamy Communications Director Tricia McLaughlin told The Messenger.